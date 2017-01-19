Westminster and Waterloo bridges closed after World War Two bomb found

Helen Cahill

Both Westminster and Warterloo bridges have been shut due to the discovery of a World War Two bomb in the River Thames.

Westminster Police said in a tweet: "Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance."

Waterloo bridge has been closed going northbound and Westminster bridge was shut in both directions. Part of Victoria embankment has also been cordoned off as police investigate the situation.

Much delayed journey home because of a WW2 bomb! Here is #westminsterbridge pic.twitter.com/jzT8O8lDAb — Laura Bluebell (@bluebelllaura) January 19, 2017

Wonderful post apocalyptic scenes as Waterloo Bridge goes pedestrian-only thanks to an unexploded WWII bomb #waterloobridge #bombscare pic.twitter.com/iJmhb0AOmB — Rebecca L. Needes (@RhetoricAlley) January 19, 2017

The road closures have been impacting bus routes through the capital and Westminster tube station has been closed.

They've closed Waterloo Bridge entirely, not letting people or buses through! pic.twitter.com/GgcT8HVVqf — Jingan Young 楊靜安 (@jinganyoung) January 19, 2017