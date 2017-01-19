FTSE 100 7203.62 -0.61%
Thursday 19 January 2017 7:32pm

Westminster and Waterloo bridges closed after World War Two bomb found

Helen Cahill
The bomb has been causing travel disruption (Source: Getty)

Both Westminster and Warterloo bridges have been shut due to the discovery of a World War Two bomb in the River Thames.

Westminster Police said in a tweet: "Please bear with us as we deal with dredged up suspected WWII ordnance."

Waterloo bridge has been closed going northbound and Westminster bridge was shut in both directions. Part of Victoria embankment has also been cordoned off as police investigate the situation.

The road closures have been impacting bus routes through the capital and Westminster tube station has been closed.

