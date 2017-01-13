Nintendo share price falls as new Switch console seen as too expensive

Jasper Jolly

Nintendo has announced the date and price of its new Switch console, its latest attempt to replicate the success of its Wii device a decade ago.

The Switch will be available on 3 March, and will cost £279.99 in the UK.

Nintendo shares fell more than five per cent on the news, as analysts baulked at the relatively high price.

The Switch features a bold design which allows it to be used as a traditional games console attached to a screen as well as a portable gaming device for individual or multiplayer games.

Nintendo had previously stuck rigorously to a console-only strategy, but had failed since the Wii console to capitalise on its extensive catalogue of popular characters.

That changed with the spectacular success of Pokemon Go, which was built for iPhone and Android. Pokemon Go lays images of Pokemon characters over the video feed from the phone, making portability fundamental to the game.

Releases of a Super Mario game for mobile devices have added further allure to a mobile strategy for investors, with share prices rising on its release as well. However, a high-priced console may put off less dedicated fans.