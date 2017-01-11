FTSE 100 7294.87 +0.27%
Wednesday 11 January 2017 1:37pm

In pictures: London City Airport returns to the archives to document its 30 years in pictures

Rebecca Smith
Present day London City Airport
Present day London City Airport (Source: Ben Walsh)

London City Airport is celebrating its 30 year history and releasing archive pictures including how the capital's skyline has changed since the airport's opening in 1987.

The airport, which is located less than six miles from the City of London - and recently won the battle over its claim to be the only airport actually in London - officially opened on 5 November 1987 by Queen Elizabeth II.

It initially operated routes to Paris, Plymouth, Brussels and Amsterdam, bringing in 8,235 passengers in its first month of operation. Today, the airport serves nearly 50 destinations and recently announced 4.5m passengers travelled through its doors over last year.

Read more: London City Airport is flying with 4.5m passengers for 2016

Declan Collier, City Airport's chief executive, said: "Collectively over 30 years we’ve enabled nearly 53m passenger journeys, remained the only London airport actually in London, and become one of the largest employers in the London Borough of Newham."

Construction for the airport's £344m developments starts later this year and is expecting to be completed in 2025.

The airport even dug up a special pamphlet from its 10th anniversary, with a foreword from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying he found the airport "wonderfully convenient" and that he "once made it in 19 minutes from Buckingham Palace".

Read more: It's official: City Airport really is the only airport in London

City Airport was opened on 5 November 1987
Open in new tab for full-sized version of City Airport timeline (Source: London City Airport)

London Royal Docks in 1981
London Royal Docks in 1981 (Source: London City Airport)

Heron Quays test flight in 1982

Heron Quays test flight in 1982 (Source: London City Airport)

The completed terminal in 1987

The completed terminal in 1987 (Source: London City Airport)

When the Queen returned to London City Airport, so did her corgis
When the Queen returned to London City Airport, so did her corgis (Source: London City Airport)

Present-day aerial view of the airport
Present-day aerial view (Source: London City Airport)

Present day airport
Present day airport (Source: Ben Walsh)

Evening flights with slow exposure
Evening flights with slow exposure (Source: Ben Walsh)

And how the expanded terminal should look in 2025
And how the expanded terminal should look in 2025 (Source: London City Airport)

