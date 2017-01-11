Rebecca Smith

London City Airport is celebrating its 30 year history and releasing archive pictures including how the capital's skyline has changed since the airport's opening in 1987.

The airport, which is located less than six miles from the City of London - and recently won the battle over its claim to be the only airport actually in London - officially opened on 5 November 1987 by Queen Elizabeth II.

It initially operated routes to Paris, Plymouth, Brussels and Amsterdam, bringing in 8,235 passengers in its first month of operation. Today, the airport serves nearly 50 destinations and recently announced 4.5m passengers travelled through its doors over last year.

Read more: London City Airport is flying with 4.5m passengers for 2016

Declan Collier, City Airport's chief executive, said: "Collectively over 30 years we’ve enabled nearly 53m passenger journeys, remained the only London airport actually in London, and become one of the largest employers in the London Borough of Newham."

Construction for the airport's £344m developments starts later this year and is expecting to be completed in 2025.

The airport even dug up a special pamphlet from its 10th anniversary, with a foreword from Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, saying he found the airport "wonderfully convenient" and that he "once made it in 19 minutes from Buckingham Palace".

Read more: It's official: City Airport really is the only airport in London