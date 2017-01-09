Emma Haslett

Here's the ultimate gift for the culture vulture who has everything: a Grand Tier box at the Royal Albert Hall has gone up for sale.

The only catch? Its owner is accepting offers in excess of £2.5m.

It's the first time in a decade a box on the grand tier, the same level as the royal box, has come up for sale. Indeed, the particulars from Harrods Estates describe the 12-seat box as "in close proximity" to the royal box.

The lease period for the box is the same as that of the Albert Hall itself - 999 years from 1867. You should still be able to extract some value from it: the lease has 849 years remaining.

Exclusive seats like this aren't unusual: of the hall's 5,272 seats, 1,276 are owned by private individuals or corporate entities.

Box-ownership is an exclusive club: owners are automatically granted membership to the Corporation of the Halls of Art and Science. Membership was originally given to individuals who helped fund the building of the hall in the 1860s, which means whoever buys the box will also be responsible for electing the president of the council and the hall itself, as well as approving the level of the annual contribution.

The price tag may seem steep - but the Royal Albert Hall is due to host 390 shows in its main auditorium this year. You can't put a price on culture...

