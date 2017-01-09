London's Tube network may have ground to a halt during today's Tube strike, but the capital's commuters showed their stoical side, with millions heading to work despite the disruption (not to mention this morning's rain).
Transport for London (TfL) insisted this afternoon that 70 per cent of stations were open - but that didn't stop commuters stuck in queues for hours venting their spleens on Twitter.
Here's how the morning played out:
The morning of 2017's first Tube strike dawned, grey and drizzly
Millions of commuters were stranded as much of the Tube network shut down
TfL laid on extra buses to cope with the onslaught of fed-up Tube commuters
... and ever-patient TfL workers to help passengers on their way
But queues started to form
... and became worse...
... and worse
Meanwhile, Tube trains were laid up
... with hundreds of trains sitting in yards all over London
Many commuters pressed on on foot
Others took to two wheels
... as the pavements became increasingly crowded
Whatever their mode of transport, most commuters shared one experience: they all got wet