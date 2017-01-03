FTSE 100 7178.34 +0.50%
Tuesday 3 January 2017 11:55am

Farage: Brexit indecision is putting the UK on the back foot

Mark Sands
Farage stood down as Ukip leader after the UK voted to leave the EU on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has warned that a failure to rapidly move forward with Brexit will harm the UK, especially in the context of the collapse of Italian bank Monte Dei Paschi.

Speaking this morning, Farage accused Prime Minister Theresa May of doing "nothing" on implementation since the summer vote.

Read More: Monte dei Paschi shares swing wildly in otherwise calm markets

And he noted that while one of Italy's largest banks is "basically bankrupt", the UK remains unprotected from further tremors within the European financial system.

"My worry is that the Eurozone goes through a terrible time and that damages British industry," he said. "What we have got to do is go on with Brexit and start making trade deals with other parts of the world starting with - you guessed it - the USA."

Read More: Farage says ministers are banned from speaking to him

Farage added he was concerned that May's government was not committed to Brexit, arguing: "[May's] indecision is putting us on the back foot."

"What we need is some much clearer, firmer leadership. And we may well lose some fantastic opportunities: over 20 countries have approached us since the referendum to say 'can we do a deal?' At the moment we've started formal discussions with not one of them."

The UK is barred from entering into trade talks with other countries while it remains an EU member.

