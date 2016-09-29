FCA charges former Blackrock portfolio manager with insider dealing

Hayley Kirton

A former investment portfolio manager has today been charged with insider dealing by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mark Lyttleton, aged 45 who used to work for Blackrock Investment Management (UK), has been charged with three counts of insider dealing.

The FCA claims the alleged activities took place between October and December 2011 and relate to trading in equities and a call option.

Lyttleton has been summoned to appear before City of London Magistrates' Court today.

A count of insider dealing carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.