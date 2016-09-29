FTSE 100 6919.57 +1.02%
Thursday 29 September 2016 10:56am

FCA charges former Blackrock portfolio manager with insider dealing

Hayley Kirton
City of London skyline
The regulator claims the alleged activity took place in 2011 (Source: Getty)

A former investment portfolio manager has today been charged with insider dealing by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mark Lyttleton, aged 45 who used to work for Blackrock Investment Management (UK), has been charged with three counts of insider dealing.

The FCA claims the alleged activities took place between October and December 2011 and relate to trading in equities and a call option.

Lyttleton has been summoned to appear before City of London Magistrates' Court today.

A count of insider dealing carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

