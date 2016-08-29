FTSE 100 6838.05 +0.31%
10 views
Monday 29 August 2016 4:40pm

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners just smashed the company's own green water replenishment target five years early

Francesca Washtell
Follow Francesca
SEC Launches Investigation Into Coca-Cola's Earnings History
Coca-Cola is one of the largest beverage makers in the world (Source: Getty)

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling subsidiaries have met their water replenishment goal five years ahead of schedule.

Coca-Cola's self-set water replenishment goal, first mooted in 2007, was to return the equivalent amount of water used by the company in its global sales volume back to nature and communities.

A global assessment has shown the drinks behemoth returned an estimated 191.9bn litres of water to nature and communities in 2015 through local projects, equalling 115 per cent of the water used in Coca-Cola's beverages last year.

Read more: Coca-Cola is ditching Coke Zero

The company's global bottling partners also announced a 2.5 per cent improvement in water efficiency between 2014 and 2015. Cumulatively the group's water efficiency has improved 27 per cent since 2004.

"A goal that started as aspiration in 2007 is today a reality and a global milestone we plan to maintain as our business grows," said Muhtar Kent, chairman and chief executive of Coca-Cola.

"Now, every time a consumer drinks a Coca-Cola product, they can have confidence that our company and bottling partners are committed to responsible water use today and tomorrow. We are keenly aware that our water stewardship work is unfinished and remain focused on exploring next steps to advance our water programmes and performance."

Tags

Related articles

Coca-Cola sales fall flat on low Chinese and Latin American demand
Francesca Washtell
Francesca Washtell | Staff

This is what Coca-Cola's new ad campaign tells us about the drinks market
John-Paul Hunter
John-Paul Hunter | Contributor

Coca-Cola chief executive tops international BAME executive power list
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff