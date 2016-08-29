Francesca Washtell

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling subsidiaries have met their water replenishment goal five years ahead of schedule.

Coca-Cola's self-set water replenishment goal, first mooted in 2007, was to return the equivalent amount of water used by the company in its global sales volume back to nature and communities.

A global assessment has shown the drinks behemoth returned an estimated 191.9bn litres of water to nature and communities in 2015 through local projects, equalling 115 per cent of the water used in Coca-Cola's beverages last year.

The company's global bottling partners also announced a 2.5 per cent improvement in water efficiency between 2014 and 2015. Cumulatively the group's water efficiency has improved 27 per cent since 2004.

"A goal that started as aspiration in 2007 is today a reality and a global milestone we plan to maintain as our business grows," said Muhtar Kent, chairman and chief executive of Coca-Cola.

"Now, every time a consumer drinks a Coca-Cola product, they can have confidence that our company and bottling partners are committed to responsible water use today and tomorrow. We are keenly aware that our water stewardship work is unfinished and remain focused on exploring next steps to advance our water programmes and performance."