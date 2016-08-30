Today's top story: Southern rail to fork out more hefty passenger payouts amid major disruption

Today's leader: Dear Theresa May, we need an airport capacity decision urgently

Apple will face Europe's largest tax bill today - possibly amounting to €1bn (£853m) - as the European Commission is expected to rule against the tech giant's Irish tax dealings.

In a push against tax avoidance, Brussels has decided Apple has benefited from illegal state aid from Ireland and must repay back taxes to Dublin. The 130-page ruling from the commission is the result of a three-year investigation.

The FTSE is anticipated to open down by 10 points at 6828, according to IG Markets. The DAX is expected to be 27 points up at 10572, and the CAC is expected to open up 15 points at 4440.

The Hang Seng is up 0.84 per cent at time of writing, and the ASX 200 also posted modest gains, up 0.34 per cent. Japan's Nikkei is down 0.05 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.21 per cent and the Shenzhen Composite was up by 0.34 per cent.

Today, Germany will announce its inflation rate for August, which is forecast to fall to 0.3 per cent - down from 0.4 per cent in July.

