The FTSE is expected to rebound this morning after yesterday's slump of 91 points, reacting positively to the first US presidential election debate that took place overnight.

Markets have tended to see Hillary Clinton as the candidate who is likely to preserve the status quo, while there is a huge uncertainty as to what a Donald Trump presidency might mean.

Opinion polls have shown a very tight race with the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showing that Clinton is ahead by four points, with 41 per cent of likely voters.

The Mexican peso surged as the US dollar sank 1.9 per cent – an indication that FX markets awarded the tightly fought contest to Clinton.

The debate is expected to have a positive impact on European markets. According to analysts from IG, the FTSE is expected to open 37 points higher at 6,855, the German DAX up 51 points at 10,445 and the French CAC up 18 points at 4,426.

Asian markets ended in positive territory despite initially diving when they opened. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.5 per cent in early trading but rebounded, ending up 0.3 per cent. The movement was mirrored outside of Japan – the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex Japan ended up 0.5 per cent.

Oil consolidated its gains having jumped three per cent on Monday as the world's largest producers gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to tackle a crude glut that has battered prices for two years now.

Brent crude was down slightly by 12 cents at $47.23 a barrel, while U.S. crude dipped 5 cents to $45.88.

Corporate news​

Vodafone has injected $7.2bn into its Indian operations on the run-up to the country's $84bn 4G auction.

Netmarble – South Korea's largest online games company – has said it plans to list on the Seoul Stock Exchange on 30 September. The float is expected to be worth 2 trillion won (£1.4bn)

Disney and Microsoft have joined a list of potential suitors for Twitter

The first shipment of US shale gas to arrive in Scotland is due to dock in Grangemouth today at the Ineos refinery.

