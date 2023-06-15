Zinc Media

Zinc Media Group is the UK’s leading integrated content creation company dedicated to the development and production of premium content for global broadcasters and commercial film and audio for brands and corporate clients.

The group own and operate seven production companies, that produce award-winning television and film for the UK’s biggest broadcasters, international networks and global SVOD platforms.

A market leader in factual progamme making, TV productions cover the full spectrum of unscripted genres. From current affairs and documentaries to specialist factual, obs docs and popular factual programmes.

Zinc enjoy an enviable reputation in the broadcast industry and have accrued over 90 major awards including Emmy’s, BAFTAs, Royal Television Society Awards and Grierson Awards – and most recently, have been crowned Production Company of The Year 2023.

The group’s commercial content creation unit, specialises in the creation of branded content, podcasts, radio and corporate films. Recently Zinc have produced social first films for Lego and Red Bull (the latter nominated for an Emmy Award), podcasts for London Pride and Universal Music Group and a Sky Arts TV show for Adobe, the creative software company and channel’s first ever ad-funded show.

Our commercial division specialises in producing sustainable, purposeful, creative content in partnership with brands, businesses, and associations. Recent productions include ‘Sustainable travel: Where Next?’, ‘Skies of Tomorrow’ and ‘Purposeful Pensions’.

Film Changes Everything, Let’s Change the World

www.zincmedia.com