Zinc Media
Zinc Media Group is the UK’s leading integrated content creation company dedicated to the development and production of premium content for global broadcasters and commercial film and audio for brands and corporate clients.
The group own and operate seven production companies, that produce award-winning television and film for the UK’s biggest broadcasters, international networks and global SVOD platforms.
A market leader in factual progamme making, TV productions cover the full spectrum of unscripted genres. From current affairs and documentaries to specialist factual, obs docs and popular factual programmes.
Zinc enjoy an enviable reputation in the broadcast industry and have accrued over 90 major awards including Emmy’s, BAFTAs, Royal Television Society Awards and Grierson Awards – and most recently, have been crowned Production Company of The Year 2023.
The group’s commercial content creation unit, specialises in the creation of branded content, podcasts, radio and corporate films. Recently Zinc have produced social first films for Lego and Red Bull (the latter nominated for an Emmy Award), podcasts for London Pride and Universal Music Group and a Sky Arts TV show for Adobe, the creative software company and channel’s first ever ad-funded show.
Our commercial division specialises in producing sustainable, purposeful, creative content in partnership with brands, businesses, and associations. Recent productions include ‘Sustainable travel: Where Next?’, ‘Skies of Tomorrow’ and ‘Purposeful Pensions’.
Film Changes Everything, Let’s Change the World
www.zincmedia.com
Zinc is headed by Mark Browning, a media veteran known for taking troubled businesses and turning them around. Browning helped Heart Radio to become London’s most popular radio station and a leading force in the country today. He moved on to ITN, turning it from a news producer for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 into a broad-based media production business.
Now he is engaged in a similar exercise at Zinc. Originally the brainchild of Bob Geldof, under the name Ten Alps, the business was renamed Zinc Media back in 2016. It evolved into a TV production company, but the transition was tricky and Browning was appointed in 2019 to fix it.
Early progress was hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent challenges but Zinc is now in full growth mode.
Turnover rose 72 per cent to £30.1million in 2022 and the company made a small underlying profit of £100,000. Further gains are predicted, especially as the group has already secured more than £25million of revenues so far this year, with considerably more in the pipeline.
The surge in sales reflects a change in strategy, initiated by Browning shortly after he joined. In the past, Zinc focused on documentaries. While these were often well regarded, they were mostly one-off commissions so sales and profits could be unpredictable from one year to the next.
Now, the group has expanded its remit to cover any kind of factual entertainment.