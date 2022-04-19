Zelensky says the Kremlin is embarking on latest phase of war targeting region of Donbass

Ukraine’s president has warned that the Kremlin is embarking on the latest phase of its war, targeting the eastern Donbass region.

Volodymyr Zelensky made his comments in a video message to his country, saying: “The Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time.”

“A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive. No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

This comes after Russia abandoned its bid to capture Kyiv last month and focussed on the eastern regions of Donbass and Lushank.

The secretary of the Ukrainian security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov,said: “Almost along the entire front line in the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the invaders tried to break through our defences. Fortunately, our military is holding on.”

Zelensky has made repeated calls for heavy armour to be sent to Kyiv to protect the country, as the international community continues to isolate the Kremlin.