YouTube bets on personalisation as the online video giant copies Twitter handles

YouTube will block any video spreading false claims about a vaccine, in updated guidelines. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Youtube said it would be introducing handles in the coming weeks to make it easier for members of the community to find and connect with each other.

In an announcement today, the Google-owned video site said handles will be unique to each channel and will be how people mention each other in comments, community posts, and more.

The move, which was first announced last week, appears to replicate Twitter and TikTok’s own profile functions.

Youtube has been accused of copying TikTok before with its YouTube Shorts setting, which follows the short-video platform’s reel style.

Google announced in June that its YouTube Shorts was being watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month.

Meta owned Instagram have also been building out their own offering with Instagram Reels.