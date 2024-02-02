YouGov: Pollsters expect revenue ‘will be strong’ as UK and US elections loom

The market research and pollster firm, YouGov, stated in its half-year update that it is “confident in achieving full year expectations”.

Despite the challenging macro-economic environment, YouGov said it has seen resilient performance during the period as it continues to see sales momentum in the technology sector. However, the business noted there are some “other sectors that have been more challenging”.

The businesses performance has been driven by stable demand in its data products and research divisions, while discretionary spend continues to be impacted by general market softness.

This year will be a significant one for the company with UK and US general elections, as well as a mayoral election in London also.

YouGov stated that reported revenue for the first half “will be strong”. This business stated that it has “continued to invest in the business, in particular on staff costs.”

In the second half of the year, the business stated “the focus on our commercial rigour, supported by the recent appointment of a chief commercial officer, will be central to our operations and in further strengthening the group’s foundations to deliver on our third long-term strategic plan.”

YouGov will publish its results for the six months ended 31 January 2024 on 26 March 2024.

Last month, YouGov acquired acquired KnowledgeHound, a Chicago firm that works largely with Fortune 500 brands, amid rumours it could be looking to list in New York.

Speaking to City A.M. after that announcement, YouGov’s chief of data site Steve Hatch said at the moment, a New York float is “not part of our consideration and it certainly hasn’t been in board discussions at all lately”.