You can say Hello to the winners’ enclosure after Oak Tree Stakes

Hello You (nearside) seen winning the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket last season

THERE is an intriguing clash of the generations when the three-year-old fillies meet their elders in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (2.25pm).

The three-year-old Heredia has to bounce back from her disappointing show at Sandown, while her elder Soft Whisper has to navigate her way from a horror draw in stall 16.

I’m keen on HELLO YOU who is a big price at around the 16/1 mark on the pick of her two-year-old form.

Don’t forget she beat subsequent Guineas winner Cachet in the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket last autumn.

Things haven’t gone to plan in three runs this campaign, but she is better than she showed at Ascot last time and could bounce back from a nice draw.

Throw in the in-form filly OSCULA who was just touched off at Ascot last Saturday, and the classy older filly PRIMO BACIO, and you may be rewarded with a handsome World Pool Quinella if things go well.

In the fillies’ handicap (4.10pm), LYRICAL LADY can go well at decent odds.

She was a very impressive winner on just her second start over this trip at Salisbury in June, and then ran a nice race in Listed company at Sandown on her most recent outing.

That race didn’t suit Hughie Morrison’s filly as she was patiently ridden, but she still stayed on well in the closing stages to finish fourth.

This step back up in trip is sure to see her in a better light and, while she has taken a hike in the weights since her last handicap win, her performance last time hinted at a filly still on the up who should be backed at around 8/1 on the World Pool.

POINTERS

Hello You e/w 2.25pm Goodwood

Hello You, Oscula, Primo Bacio (World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm Goodwood

Lyrical Lady e/w 4.10pm Goodwood