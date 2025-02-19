X looks to raise $44bn in valuation as Musk woos investors

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is in discussions to secure new investment at a $44bn (£34.93bn) valuation.

The same price was spent by Musk to purchase the firm, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that talks for this new funding round remain preliminary, and that the terms could either change, or be abandoned altogether.

The discussed investment round comes after a period of uncertainty for X.

In December, Fidelity Investments marked down its stake in the company by around 70 per cent from its original acquisition price.

Yet recent months have shown signs of recovery.

Advertising revenue has since rebounded, partly driven by increased spending ahead of the US presidential election.

Morgan Stanley, which previously struggled to sell its $3bn (£2.38bn) in X debt, recently completed the sale at face value.

Multibillionaire and chief executive Elon Musk’s broader business empire has also seen a resurgence.

Tesla’s stock has risen by over 40 per cent since Donald Trump’s election.

Meanwhile, SpaceX reached a $350bn valuation in December 2024, making it the world’s most valuable tech company.

Musk is also seeking investment for his artificial intelligence (AI) arm, xAI, which is reportedly exploring a funding round that could value it at $75bn.

X holds a $6bn stake in xAI, making it even more appealing to investors.

This comes following Musk’s $97.4bn offer to buy OpenAI, the startup he co-founded.

Musk took much of the AI world off guard as he led a consortium to table the speculative bid.

Owner Sam Altman immediately rejected the offer, taking a swipe at his former partner in a post on X.

“No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74bn if you want”, he said.