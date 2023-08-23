World Mobile launches decentralised wireless service in the US

Decentralised wireless mobile operator World Mobile, has today launched its mobile network in the US.

The launch of service will see World Mobile begin providing high speed LTE data using 4G technology on CBRS (3500 MHz TDD band 48) and band 71 (600 MHz FDD) spectrum bands.

World Mobile has been a pioneer in the decentralised wireless space, using blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer connectivity and incentivise network participation. The company aims to provide affordable and accessible wireless service to billions of people around the world who are currently underserved or unserved by traditional mobile network operators.

World Mobile secured its US spectrum license agreements on June 28 2023 and its Mobile Network Code on July 3 2023. The spectrum agreements come soon after it recently concluded successful field tests of its hybrid dynamic network in Nigeria, following a commercial launch in Zanzibar earlier this year.

“We are excited to launch our mobile network in the USA, one of the most advanced and competitive markets in the world,” said CEO Micky Watkins.

“We believe that our decentralised wireless model will disrupt the industry and create a more inclusive and sustainable wireless ecosystem. We invite everyone to join us in our mission to connect the unconnected and create a profitable sharing economy.”

World Mobile’s eSIM-based service will be available starting from Friday August 25. Customers can register interest at esim.worldmobile.io. Flexible pricing plans start at $8.50 per month for data packages which can be used in up to 45 countries with no roaming charges.

