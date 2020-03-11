World Health Organisation says coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic

The World Health Organisation (Who) today declared that the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus is a pandemic.

“We have…made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” Who director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing today.

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of Covid-19 outside China has increased 13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled,” Ghebreyesus said.

“There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.”

Ghebreyesus said the decision had been taken to upgrade the outbreak of the new virus to a pandemic because of its swift spread and severity.

“Who has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” he said.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action,” he said.

“We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”