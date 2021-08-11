Work on last stage of Tower Bridge to Greenwich cycle route to kick off

Work on the final stage of a new cycle route which will connect the City of London to Greenwich will start on Monday, Transport for London (TfL) today said.

The third section of Cycleway 4, on Evelyn Street in Deptford, is expected to be completed in the spring.

Once it is finished, the cycle lane will provide a safer route into the Square Mile for cyclists living in the south-east.

Two sections of the route are already in use, having been completed in the last year.

Since May, TfL has begun work on building or upgrading 100km of cycle routes across London in a bid to encourage people to choose “active” modes of transport.

Recent data from the transport network shows that cycling has increased by 22 per cent in outer London compared to spring 2019, with a seven per cent rise in the inner City.

The announcement comes a week after a cyclist was killed in Holborn after she was hit by a left-turning lorry.

41-year-old Dr Marta Krawiec was the seventh cyclist to die in the capital this year, raising questions for the transport operator about road safety.

£12.5m of safety improvements to the area have yet to materialise, despite the funding been announced in March 2019.

TfL said that schemes like Cycleway 4 would make cycling safer for Londoners.

Heidi Alexander, deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Thousands of people are already benefitting from new and upgraded cycle routes across London, and the next phase of Cycleway 4 will make a huge difference to those cycling around Deptford.

“Making it easier to walk and cycle in the capital is key to a green and sustainable recovery from the pandemic, and it’s really exciting that this key route between central London and Greenwich is going to be improved.”