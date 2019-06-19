Woodford broke pact to warn Hargreaves Lansdown of unquoted stocks breach

Neil Woodford failed to warn Hargreaves Lansdown that his now suspended fund twice breached an investment limit in unquoted stocks, despite the manager’s assurances that the firm would be told.The fund supermarket had insisted Woodford Investment Management informed it if the equity income fund breached a 10 per cent limit. This followed concerns that the proportion of unquoted assets in the fund had increased.Woodford breached the limit in February and March last year but did not inform Hargreaves Lansdown on either occasion.Responding to questions from the treasury committee today Chris Hill, chief executive of Hargreaves Lansdown, said in 2017 the firm had “urged” Woodford to “address the issue” of unquoted stocks in the portfolio.Woodford agreed to make no further investments into unquoted businesses, to reduce the early warning thresholds for existing investments and not to breach the 10 per cent level in unquoted stocks.“We have subsequently, on 18 June 2019 in Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chair Andrew Bailey’s response to the treasury select committee, found that Woodford twice breached this limit in February and March 2018,” he said.“They did not inform us of this on either occasion”.Hargreaves Lansdown investors currently have £1.6bn tied up in the suspended Woodford equity income fund. The fund was only removed from the investment advisers “best buy” list following its suspension earlier this month, prompting questions over the close relationship between the two businesses.