Women reveal what turns them on most about a partner’s bedroom

Tidiness is what turns women on the most in the bedroom when it comes to things that aren’t sex, according to new data revealed by bedding experts Pizuna Linens.

They had surveyed women about potential ‘icks’ in the bedroom as well as the things they like most from sexual partners’ bedrooms and 81% said a tidy bedroom was the most important.

Second of importance was good interior design (66%) and third a large bed (49%). 41% said clean bedsheets was the biggest platonic turn on in the bedroom.

But 91% of the women surveyed said they had at least one ‘ick’ when it comes to a partner’s bedroom, according to Metro.co.uk.

The biggest ick was unclean sheets, with 81% of women saying that is their biggest bedroom turn off. 77% of women said a dirty bedroom was their biggest ick and 58% reckon a messy bedroom is the worst thing a partner can offer.

Aureen Chinchpure, communications manager at Pizuna Linens, said: “It’s clear that the state of a potential love interest’s bedroom is of the highest importance among single women.

“From an unmade bed to a lack of light, there are many potential areas of the bedroom that could turn out to be an ick.

“It’s interesting to see that some participants admitted to having these habits as well, showing that no one is perfect when it comes to maintaining a clean and tidy bedroom.”