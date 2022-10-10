What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Women in M&A: Challenge Accepted

M&A has long been an industry dominated by men. But things are changing. It’s hopeful to see that more women than ever count themselves as dealmakers, and more are making it to the top levels.

Making positive change

Datasite recently conducted a survey of 600 M&A dealmakers this year to find out if and how the industry is changing. Interestingly, the survey found that men and women sought promotions at about the same rate in the last two years. But 5% more women were offered promotions. However, 12% of women ultimately turned down promotions. And in terms of overall career progression, for women it is faster than men’s to manager level, but then drops off.

Clearly, challenges persist for women. But firms are working towards trying to level the playing field.

Kate Briant, a senior partner and founding member of London-based PE firm CapVest, had the opportunity to help build the firm’s framework from the start. “We have a very international and diverse team that we’ve built in that way deliberately. There’s no overarching culture in the firm and everybody, therefore, feels they can just be themselves,” explains Briant. “We demand to see balance in our candidate lists, but it’s up to the candidates themselves to make it through our standardized hiring process. Once employed, we offer all employees a level playing field, and I think all we want, as women, is a level playing field, and then we can make our own way.”

For other firms, evolving existing policies and being proactive on goals is the name of the game.

Laura van Alkemade, a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs says: “It’s not only about diversity or promoting equal opportunities to women. It’s really about fundamentally believing that we drive better business outcomes for our clients with a diverse workforce and when your workforce reflects your client base. It starts with your hiring policy. We have very clear targets as to how large the female population needs to be as part of the overall analyst intake per year, and we’re very proud that we beat it last year: it was 52% globally.”

Jill Christie, a partner at White & Case and head of the global women’s initiative there says that they are laser-focused on getting more women into the firm partnership: “I think we are not alone in this area. Right now, at White & Case approximately 22% of all partners are women. But it’s sort of hung at that level, which is frustrating for me and a lot of other people. So, the women’s initiative is really trying to impact that number and make positive change.”

Promotional support

Datasite’s survey also looked at how well organizations supported M&A professionals after they were given a promotion. And when it comes to post-promotion support, women were more likely to report both extremes: either receiving above-average support or not enough.

So, what can be done, or be done better, to support women?

Christie says it’s important to question what happens next – it’s not just about making more women partners, but ensuring they’re successful: “What does making successful people and being successful partners mean, and also what may women want instead of partnership? And how do we support women’s careers in ways that are a bit more diverse than just saying, ‘Okay, you need to meet this one particular metric’?”

Briant agrees: “It’s really helping support people to feel confident and brave to go that extra mile and earn respect. And things like mentoring and networks that support each other and help each other work through different situations can help us be brave, to put our head above and go the extra mile.”

But ultimately, it’s up to each individual. “It’s up to each of us to actually make it happen, to take charge of your own career and make it work in a way that works for you,” stresses van Alkemade.