Woman takes legal action to get Prince Harry arrested for not marrying her

A woman started legal proceedings to get an arrest warrant issued against Prince Harry for failing to live up to his promise to marry her.

Palwinder Kaur told the High Court of Punjab and Haryana she had even been in touch with Prince Charles, so the couple could inform him of their wedding plans.

Kaur, who argued her own case without a lawyer, handed over email corresponendence between her and Prince Harry to the court.

However, she did admit to the judges she had never actually met either Prince Harry or Prince Charles, so the court was sympathetic to her case: not so much because the young prince had walked out on her, but because the most likely scenario was that she got duped in an online scam.

Prince Harry is currently married to American actress Meghan Markle.

As a result, the High Court rejected her request. “There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself,” the judges said in their ruling.

