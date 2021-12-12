Prince Andrew accuser paid at least £7m in legal payouts

(Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The woman who is suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault is likely to have received at least £7m in payouts according to insiders.

Claiming that she was abused by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager, Virginia Giuffre is assumed to have received a series of payments to keep quiet about the abuse.

A third seven-figure payout came in 2017 when Maxwell settled a separate defamation case brought by Giuffre, according to The Sunday Times.

Meanwhile, Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for “punitive damages”, as well as accusing him of sexually abusing her on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was 17.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have accused Giuffre of seeking “another payday”, and strongly denies the claims.

Representatives of the ninth in line to the throne will appear in the Manhattan court tomorrow to fight back against Giuffre’s

Maxwell is currently on criminal trial in New York for her involvement in the underage sex trafficking operation led by financier Epstein.

Epstein committed suicide whilst in custody in 2019.