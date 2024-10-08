Wings Of War Can soar on his return to action

Wings Of War registered his first Hong Kong win in May

BETTORS look set for a tough time at Happy Valley in Hong Kong today, as the city track serves up a low-key affair for its eight races.

The programme includes a couple of Class Five handicaps, and four Class Four contests where the majority of gallopers race against one another almost every fortnight, and it’s a matter of whose turn it is to win this time.

The highest-rated performer on the card, Reward Smile (only 79), carries top-weight in the Class Three Pottinger Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs but has failed to visit the winners’ circle since obliging over the course and distance in July 2023.

His seasonal reappearance was encouraging, when runner-up to rival Super Joy N Fun last month, and on that form, he should gain his revenge, but his body weight has increased since that contest – up 26 pounds – to the heaviest he has been in his career.

Another negative against him, and also Super Joy N Fun, is that they have both been saddled with wide draws, and past records show that over the last three seasons those horses drawn in double-figure numbers have only won a couple of times on the ‘A’ track.

Progressive speedster Scotch Tycoon is up in class after decimating his rivals last month and, although carrying an eight-pound penalty, carries 11 pounds less in the saddle.

The worry is whether he will be able to reproduce that form against better company, as his record is one win from nine runs in this class.

A more viable alternative is to support the Douglas Whyte-trained WINGS OF WAR, who looks capable of winning on his seasonal reappearance.

The striking grey gelding, who won the Mill Reef when trained in the UK by Clive Cox as a two-year-old, looked good in his recent trial against potential superstar Wunderbar and appears in top condition, with his body weight similar to when he last won in May.

British rider Harry Bentley resumes his partnership with the five-year-old, having ridden him in all six of his last starts since the son of Dark Angel made the switch to Whyte’s stable in February.

With the speed of the race likely to be quick from the off, Bentley can have Wings Of War well positioned from a middle draw in stall seven, and use the gelding’s trademark strong finish to good effect in the closing stages.

There must have been a huge whoop of delight coming from the Pierre Ng stable when their galloper I CAN was finally given a low draw (2) in the Pedder Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

The ultra-consistent gelding has drawn either awkward or double-figure gates in his last half-dozen races, and it’s probably fair to say it has cost him at least another couple of victories.

This won’t be easy with the likes of Star Contact, Fighting Machine, Rocket Spade, and Setanta in opposition, but if pilot Andrea Atzeni can get a rails-hugging journey from the off, he will be hard to stop when delivering his challenge in the closing stages.

POINTERS

I Can 3.15pm Happy Valley

Wings Of War (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley