Wimbledon: Burrage, Swiatek and Djokovic win while Williams exits

Jodie Burrage was the top Brit on day one at Wimbledon as she danced her way into the second round. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jodie Burrage was the top Brit on day one at Wimbledon as she danced her way into the second round.

The 24-year-old from south west London beat American Caty McNally 6-1 6-3 on Court Three on the opening day of the third Grand Slam of the year.

Her prize is a difficult tie against Daria Kasatkina, Russian No1 and 11th seed at the All England Club.

It was Burrage’s first ever win in SW19.

Read more Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie tipped to reach final by IBM AI Draw Analysis

“I’m shaking like you can’t believe,” she said. “That one meant a lot.

“It hasn’t been easy: three ankle surgeries, a fractured knee, stress fractured arm, stress fractured rib, I can keep going and going.

“It’s been my biggest battle but I have worked really hard and I feel in a good place.

“I am just waiting for my run to happen and hopefully this is the start of it.”

Elsewhere at Wimbledon, defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Pedro Cachin 6-3 6-3 7-6 on Centre Court while No1 ranked woman Iga Swiatek toppled Zhu Lin 6-1 6-3 on Court One.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams survived a first-set injury scare but fell 6-4 6-3 to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

“It’s always a pleasure to play Venus. I have played her so many times in almost every slam,” Svitolina said.

“It was a very special moment to play in front of you guys. It’s a special court and to play this legend is really unbelievable.

“[I] had a special moment in October welcoming [my] beautiful daughter. I’m so happy I could come back to tennis so quick.”

Today’s order of play sees defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina in action, a battle of the Brits between Ryan Peniston and Andy Murray, and men’s world No1 Carlos Alcaraz up against Jeremy Chardy.