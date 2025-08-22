Will Nvidia’s earnings justify its valuation

The market has a history of high expectations for Nvidia, and this quarter is set to be no different.

Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report on 27 August will be a pivotal moment for a company that has become a proxy for the entire AI investment boom.

While analysts are forecasting another quarter of exponential growth, the question remains whether the numbers can live up to a valuation has swelled to $4.4 trillion (£3.28 trillion), making it the world’s most valuable firm.

Nvidia: The market darling

With consensus revenue forecasts around $46bn, and some analysts anticipating a result close to $47-48bn, the company is expected to continue its impressive run,

The true test, however, lies in its forward guidance. For the market to be satisfied, Nvidia will likely need to project third-quarter revenue in line with the aggressive $54bn expectation, a sign of confidence that the AI spending frenzy is far from over.

Geopolitical headwinds

Yet, this narrative of relentless growth is complicated by significant geopolitical risks.

While Nvidia’s core business remains robust, its second-largest market, China, has now become a major source of uncertainty.

A recent spat between Beijing and Washington has led to reports of Chinese regulators discouraging tech companies from buying Nvidia’s newest chips.

In a sign of the escalating tension, the AI heavyweight has reportedly told its suppliers to halt production of these China-specific chips.

As AJ Bell analyst Dan Coatsworth said: “However, the move has somewhat backfired amid reports that China has been angered by comments from US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick that implied America was only offering technology scraps to the Asian country, but enough to get them addicted.”

This comes after the company already took a $4.5bn charge in a previous quarter due to export restrictions, highlighting the vulnerability of its revenue stream to political whims.

Analysts remain bullish

Despite these hurdles, analysts remain bullish. They point to “insatiable” demand from hyperscale customers and a deepening integration across the AI infrastructure stack.

The company’s ability to move ahead of schedule with its next-gen chips and GPUs also provides a powerful counter-narrative to concerns about slowing momentum.

However, as Lale Akoner, a global market analyst, warns “a strong quarter is likely not enough.”

The market is looking for management to not only deliver but to reassert its long-term roadmap as the central thesis of the AI infrastructure cycle.

Therefore, the earnings call is less about past performance and more about its ability to command the future narrative.