Who owns Aston Martin? Who is the team principal? What is their value?

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco during the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Who are the current owners of Aston Martin?

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll owns Aston Martin.

Stroll leads investment consortium Yew Trees Overseas.

He took ownership in 2020 and has been its chairman ever since.

Other shareholders include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, Swiss businessman Ernesto Betarelli and Mercedes-Benz.

US investment company Invesco also owns shares.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

Lawrence Stroll 22.7% PIF 17.7% Li Shufu 16.7% Ernesto Bertarelli 11.7% Mercedes-Benz 9.2% Invesco Limited 9.2% Yew Trees Overseas 9.2% Other investors 3.6%

Who is the team principal of Aston Martin?

Mike Krack is the team principal of Aston Martin.

He took over from Otmar Szafnauer ahead of the 2022 season.

The Luxembourgish engineer has vast experience in F1, having world with the likes of Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel.

Amadeo Felisa is the CEO of Aston Martin.

Who are Aston Martin’s manufacturers?

The Aston Martin F1 team’s headquarters are in Silverstone. The facilities opened in mid-2023.

Its power unit is supplied by Mercedes.

The deal will last until 2026, at which point Aston Martin will produce its own engine.

What is Aston Martin’s F1 value?

Aston Martin’s F1 team is worth $1.4bn, according to Forbes.

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, who has won two world championships, was reportedly the third highest paid driver during the 2023 season.

He earned around $34m.

Fernando Alonso drives for Aston Martin.

When was Aston Martin formed? Who did it replace?

Racing Point rebranded as Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season after investment from owner Lawrence Stroll into the car company.

Stroll had previously led the Force India F1 team, having taken it out of administration in 2018.

A number of rebrandings eventually led to Aston Martin.

Aston Martin opened the 2021 season with four-time championship winner Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, who is the son of Lawrence Stroll.

What is Aston Martin’s record in F1?

Despite Lawrence Stroll’s takeover of Aston Martin, the British car brand had made its debut in F1 in 1959.

But the team exited the competition in 1960.

With its comeback in 2021, Aston Martin made the podium through Sebastian Vettel at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The team signed Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2023 season to replace Vettel.

It finished fifth in the constructors’ championship that year.

Its current drivers are Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.