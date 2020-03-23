Whatsapp launches coronavirus chatbot with World Health Organization

Whatsapp has launched a messaging service with the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide users with the latest information about coronavirus.



The new chatbot, which has the potential to reach 2bn people, will ensure users are given news and information from trusted sources.



The service includes details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others.



It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time, as well as travel advice and mythbusters.



It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020

The chatbot can be accessed through a link via desktop, or by adding +41 22 501 76 55 as a contact on the mobile app.



Users can simply type “hi” to start the conversation, which will prompt a menu of options that will answer questions about coronavirus.



It is one of a number of measures launched by Whatsapp owner Facebook to help ensure the global health authorities can provide the public with accurate information.



Social media firms have also been urged to ramp up their crackdown on misinformation during the coronavirus crackdown.



Twitter last week broadened its definition of harmful content and said it would ban any posts that contained misleading information about the pandemic.

