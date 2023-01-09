What You Need To Know About Career Cushioning

The world––and the world of work––is changing. 2022 brought about once-in-a-generation interest rate hikes, a crippling surge in the cost of living and a worrying number of layoffs in the tech sector.

Understandably, that uncertain economic environment has made many people nervous. Will jobs be secure into the future, are workers looking at layoffs, and can they make ends meet on the money they are currently earning? Given the worries people have around their jobs and employers, it’s not surprising that a trend called “career cushioning” is on the rise in the UK.

No matter the career or sector, people are starting to realise that they need to be prepared for change. That’s why experts are encouraging people to build their own personal safety nets by diversifying their income streams. Career cushioning is the trending term for the strategy of having multiple sources of income so that you can guarantee your career security.

Many purposes

Career cushions can take many forms, and serve many purposes. They can allow you to identify opportunities that fit your strengths and interests, find new ways to use your existing skills, or bring in extra money while you pivot to work on something new or different.

This isn’t necessarily just about shoring up your bank balance or adding new skills to your CV ahead of a redundancy. If you find that you’re “quiet quitting” at work––yes, another workplace trend––whereby you’re doing the bare minimum to get paid, then cushioning can be a good strategy to adopt as you go about a fresh job hunt too.

Essentially, this is a smart way to prepare for an uncertain future. Cushioning yourself now gives you a back-up plan if you lose your job: a reliable source of income that can help you maintain your lifestyle until another opportunity in your field comes up.

On a practical level, what does career cushioning actually involve? Some experts think the ideal solution involves having a diverse portfolio of investments and skills that allows you to make money from multiple sources, in different markets, using different assets. For the average person, that’s likely to be out of reach.

Side hustles then, are a far easier way to add some extra revenue, not to mention professional skills. Depending on your industry, your side hustle could look dramatically different to someone else’s; but monetising a product idea, or selling your expertise in terms of consultancy or training are popular side gigs for professionals.

Consider priorities

Before you decide to take on extra work, consider your priorities. You’ll need to map out what you are willing to sacrifice––for example family or leisure time––and the areas in which you are willing to compromise (or not) on. Keep in mind that most side hustles are not going to make huge sums from the get-go, and much of the benefit may come from the skills development experience you get.

