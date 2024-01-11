What to do in London this weekend: From Sarah Lucas to mime

Wondering what to do in London this weekend? Well wonder no more: here are our top five London experiences.

1: Take the kids to their first Manga experience

The Young V&A has recently had a glam overhaul and now it’s got its first temporary exhibition, Japan: Myths to Manga. Not restricted to the iconic Japanese comic books, it takes a kid-friendly tour through the cultural output of the country over the last few hundred years. Make sure you leave enough time to check out the revamped permanent exhibition, too.

2: Mime London

London International Mime Festival may have officially ended last year but that hasn’t stopped those mime artists from getting trapped in glass boxes and pulling invisible ropes. You can find them all over London right now but we recommend checking out the National Theatre’s double bill of mime-inspired productions Till the Stars Come Down and Kin, followed by the Barbican, which has a month-long season starting next week.

3: Catch the last weekend of YBA Sarah Lucas

With exhibits called things like “Max’s wanking armchair”, there is a wicked sense of humour running through this exhibition. Sarah Lucas has been rather unfairly lumped in with the YBA crowd, which somewhat overshadows her playful take on feminism and misogyny. Our number one show of last year, don’t miss this chance to see it before it closes.

4: See the new King’s Head Theatre

Islington already punches above its weight with the Almeida but now its more fringy neighbour The King’s Head has a swanky new six-storey home. The first show is Exhibitionists, a queer drama about the sex lives of two couples. While perhaps not the most auspicious opening production, it’s a great chance to check out (and support) this new stage for up-and-coming talent.

5: take a shot of pure nostalgia with Cruel Intentions the musical

If you grew up in the 90s, there’s a good chance Cruel Intentions was a formative part of your sexual awakening. Now you can see a musical version at The Other Palace theatre, starring Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky and Daniel Bravo.

