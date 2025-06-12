What did a rally across the world teach me about business? It’s about being in the drivers’ seat

Driving across deserts from Peking to Paris is a reminder that, in business, it’s not always the strongest or the fastest who win the race, it’s those that stay cool under pressure and get back on the road, says John Caudwell

I’m filing this month’s column a short distance from the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, having almost completed week four of the 14,500km Peking to Paris Rally in a vintage 1938 Chevy.

Yes, you read that right.

For six weeks, my brother and I are tackling what’s been dubbed the world’s toughest motoring challenge: across China via the Gobi Desert, and then through the deserts of Kazakhstan and on to Western Europe.

There is no roadside breakdown cover for us; we needed to pack all the spare parts we thought we might need in advance and carry them on board. This rally is all about temperamental vintage cars, raw grit and a route that punishes both man and machine.

We’ve been engulfed by dust storms in the Aral Karakum desert, camped under canvas with the most basic facilities, been stopped by police and lost vital time to mechanical gremlins. At one point we clawed our way to third position overall – only for a breakdown and a 60-minute penalty to knock us right down the league table again.

There’s a saying among the rally crews: “There’s always a breakdown waiting to happen”. And it struck me, somewhere between the Kazakh Steppe and a ferry across the Caspian Sea, just how true that is for businesses too.

In my lifetime, I’ve faced more business challenges than I care to count. And the one constant? Setbacks. Whether it’s a faulty carburettor in the middle of nowhere or a macroeconomic jolt no CEO saw coming, the real test is always about what you do next.

The Peking to Paris Rally doesn’t use the word ‘race’ for a good reason. Speed alone won’t get you to the finish. It’s about endurance, navigation and keeping your head when everything’s going wrong. Does that remind you of anything?

Around the block and back

Entrepreneurs are constantly told to go faster, scale quicker and hit the next valuation all while navigating economic ups and downs and absorbing the business impact of changes introduced by the government.

But those of us who’ve been around the block – and back – know better than to rely on pace alone. Staying the course, especially when the terrain turns ugly, is where real value is built. Like in this rally, business demands strategy, not just acceleration.

At one point, we had to overtake two cars on a punishing off-road section to gain ground. We did it, ‘politely but aggressively’ as I like to say, and it was exhilarating. But those gains can be wiped out in an instant if you don’t keep your eyes on the road and the dashboard.

Read more FTSE 100 nears record high but Trump threat lingers

One of the most dangerous myths in business is that the strong always finish first. But what I’ve been reminded of on this journey is this: it’s not strength that gets you through, it is adaptability, preparation and teamwork that really enable you to overcome the worst of the sandstorms.

The deserts have provided the most challenging terrains so far, with landscapes so vast and featureless it’s felt like driving on the surface of the moon. Making the right choices has come down to instinct and trust in your co-driver.

The leaderboard can change fast

It’s given me the opportunity (in sleepless moments under canvas) to reflect on the earliest days of Phones 4u, when my brother and I worked day and night with no clear roadmap but a determination to build something that mattered. It was tough, uncertain, and often extremely challenging, but it taught me to be comfortable making decisions with, sometimes, incomplete information.

That’s what separates the founders who endure from those who don’t. You can’t always wait for clarity: sometimes you must just make a choice and commit.

When our Chevy ground to a halt with first coil and then ignition issues, we thought we were finished. Weeks of pushing to gain seconds, trying to stay in contention, wiped out by one problem we couldn’t fix fast enough and a devastating time penalty. It was gutting.

But like in business, we didn’t stop. We adjusted, and the very next day, we completed a passage with no penalties and managed to overtake two more cars. And that’s the only way to win in business too: treat every setback as a lesson, not a final verdict.

We’ve still got thousands of kilometres to go – continuing through Georgia, Turkey, the Balkans, the Alps and finally to Paris. I know there’ll be more drama ahead.

This rally isn’t about glory or glamour. It’s about resilience, shared purpose and having the grit to carry on when it would be easier to quit. Sound familiar?

That’s part of the deal, that’s the ride we’re in for, just like it is for the entrepreneurs who choose to get in the driving seat and start their business journeys.

But this rally isn’t about glory or glamour. It’s about resilience, shared purpose and having the grit to carry on when it would be easier to quit. Sound familiar?

To the founders reading this: whatever rally you’re in – tech, retail, finance or something else – don’t get blinded by the scoreboard.

The leaderboard can change fast. What matters is how well you prepare, how cool you stay under pressure and how many times you’re willing to get back on the road.

John Caudwell is a British entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u follow @JohnDCaudwell on LinkedIn