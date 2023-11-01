WeWork: Is it nearly the end for the ‘future of work’ office firm?

WeWork is reportedly looking at bankruptcy protection as it battles a substantial debt pile

WeWork, the office leasing company, is headed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection according to a number of reports in the US overnight.

The firm has been battling a substantial debt pile for years and earlier this year flagged going concern worries to investors.

Bankruptcy protection in the US would give the firm, which once badged itself as leading a workplace revolution, some time to perform open-heart surgery on its finances.

Shares in the company crashed in after-hours trading on Wall Street yesterday, falling by more than a third.

The shares have lost more than 95 per cent of their value since the turn of the year.

WeWork had looked set for a bumper float in 2019 before concerns over then-boss Adam Neumann’s leadership emerged in the weeks prior to its IPO.

The float was eventually shelved until 2021.

The company lost £700m in the first six months of the financial year in 2023, fighting against a slow-to-return workforce in the United States in particular.

The Softbank-backed company reported only a 72 per cent occupancy rate in those same half-years.

The firm is sitting on around $3bn worth of debt, and is also on the hook for more than $10bn in long-term leases it has already signed.

It is not clear what would happen to employees in a Chapter 11 situation.

WeWork did not comment in response to the original story published in the Wall Street Journal.