Wetherspoons chief’s solution to labour shortage – ‘Get the b******s back to work!’

JD Wetherspoon chief Tim Martin has called for firms and the government to do more to stop people retiring early, demanding “we should get the b******s back to work.”

UK labour shortages have been exacerbated by Britons leaving the workforce before the State Pension age of 66, increasing the number of economically inactive in the country.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, the 68-year-old boss of the pub chain it was up to employers to entice those who left jobs during the pandemic back to work.

“It is up to businesses to make it attractive to work, maybe part time, which is what a lot of the oldies do in our business,” he said.

“We are built to work, and it suits me,” Martin said. “I think me and Warren Buffett should launch a campaign to say life is sweeter if you go out to work when everyone else is retired.”

Work and Pensions Sectary Mel Stride suggested last week that income tax could be cut by 2p across

the board if the elderly who left jobs during the pandemic returned to work.

Wetherspoons, the budget pub chain, last week reported expectations for a record year of profits

following a bustling Easter, including its “busiest ever” single day of Saturday trading.

The listed pub group has over 100 sites across London and 851 UK-wide. In March, Martin blamed

“ferocious” inflationary pressures as the pub giant saw profits plummet. Despite improved forecasts,

Martin is scathing in his assessment of government support for business.

“We have a government and political class with relatively little experience of business,” he said.

“From the1970s, not just the Conservative government, but also Labour, genuinely realised that enterprise is the key to future success. You don’t much hear people saying we need to encourage business,” he added.