J D Wetherspoon (JDW) said this morning it has started a consultation process to reduce positions at its airport pubs and that it would cut 108 jobs at its head office after the pub operator plunged to an annual loss.

Wetherspoon, which employed around 43,000 people at the end of its last financial year, posted an annual loss before tax of £105.4 mln on a post-IFRS 16 basis for the 52 weeks ended 26 July, including one-time items.