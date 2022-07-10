West End: Capco bosses to receive £7.4m in shares after Shaftesbury merger

Shaftesbury owns large swathes of the West End, including Carnaby Street

Top bosses at Covent Garden estate owner Capital & Counties Properties will be awarded shares amounting to £7.4m after the completion of a merger with neighbour Shaftesbury.

The £3.5bn merger will see the West End landlords bring together the vast majority of London’s theatre heartland under one company, titled Shaftesbury Capital, encompassing 2.9m sq ft of the capital.

Details of the merger mean that Ian Hawksworth, boss of Capital & Countries (Capco) and incoming chief of the new firm, is set to receive some 2.35m shares, worth £3.5m at the time of writing.

Finance director Situl Jobanputra, will be awarded some £2.3m while Shaftesbury’s senior executives will receive shares worth £5.3m.

Capco bosses will be required to hold onto the shares for two years, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

The share awards vest automatically when the deal is completed, Capco and Shaftesbury’s remuneration policies state.