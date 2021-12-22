West End calls for ‘tangible relief’ as footfall hit by Omicron messaging

Hospitality bosses in the capital have welcomed a change in international travel rules as London looks to restore its tourism economy. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Footfall was down 27 per cent on 2019 levels in the West End yesterday, despite the crucial build up to Christmas.

Although footfall was up 10 per cent compared with the previous week, businesses have struggled to see the Christmas shopping momentum they anticipated this year.

The West End has been hit by messaging to reduce socialising in the run up to Christmas and a work-from-home directive this winter.

Firms had been hoping for a bumper Christmas to help recoup pandemic losses.

“Retail and leisure businesses will have spent significant amounts of time and money preparing for a busy Christmas period, only for people to understandably stay at home in the face of rising Covid rates,” Jace Tyrrell, CEO of New West End Company, said.

The organisation represents 600 brands in the central London shopping and theatre district and has called on the government for more support for retail firms.

Tyrrell added: “It is therefore vital that they receive the financial support required to get them through the winter months – support that must go further than the limited package announced by the Treasury yesterday.

“We must see tangible relief for the retail industry, alongside more substantial measures for leisure businesses. Otherwise we run the risk of more much-loved brands being forced to close in the coming months.”

The Treasury announced £6,000 one-off grants for pubs and restaurants, within a new £1bn rescue package.

Sector representatives in the West End have written to the government calling for more flexible grants and continued business rate relief.

Cllr Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “The latest trading figures show just how tough the trading picture is on the streets. While we all need to abide by the health advice, the effects of work from home and what amounts to an unofficial lockdown are clearly keeping many people at home.

“Many of our shops and restaurants face an uncertain Christmas and a precarious New Year with city centres taking a huge hit.”