Well done, Boris — now it’s time to fix the UK’s infrastructure and access to talent

Now that the dust has settled on last week’s election, the new Conservative government led by Boris Johnson faces the urgent task of getting on with delivering a programme that benefits households and businesses across the UK.

Christmas may be around the corner, but the hard work starts now.

The City of London Corporation will engage with the government and other mainstream political parties — as well as Nickie Aiken, the new Cities of London & Westminster MP, who is well known to us from her time as leader of Westminster City Council — to ensure the prosperity of the Square Mile, London, and the whole of the UK.

For the City, the three key priorities are Brexit, infrastructure, and access to talent.

“Get Brexit done” was a recurring slogan during the election campaign. Putting this into practice will be easier said than done, but the government is right to focus on breaking the Brexit deadlock to provide the clarity that people have craved since the 2016 referendum.

It is crucial to remember, though, that there is still a long road ahead, even if a withdrawal deal is passed.

For the City, it is vital that the future framework agreement recognises the enormous contribution of the services sector, securing maximum market access and developing a structure for the UK economy to prosper in the years ahead.

Services are the lifeblood of the UK economy and vital to its growth. Politicians across the spectrum should recognise that financial and professional services make a significant contribution, employing 2.3m people across the country — two thirds outside of London. The sector’s exports across the globe hit a record high of £82bn last year.

A positive future trading relationship with the European Union, as well as other markets across the globe, is vital so that firms can make long-term decisions on investment and recruitment with confidence.

Of course, Brexit is not the only challenge facing the country.

The UK’s future success depends on attracting, retaining, and developing high-quality talent.

A critical issue is creating a world-class visa system that works reliably, robustly, and rapidly to meet demand for talented individuals. Firms need to get the right people to the right location at the right time, and talented workers from overseas also need to perceive the UK as a welcoming environment.

As well as attracting international talent, the government must look closer to home to supercharge our own skills agenda, making sure that no one is left behind amid unprecedented technological and social change.

Finally, another key priority must be major investment in infrastructure across the country — including the capital. The government should reaffirm its commitment to delivering Crossrail 2 to reinforce London’s position as a world-renowned and accessible business centre.

Improved connectivity will not only strengthen the UK’s position as a world-leading business hub, but also help create greater shared prosperity across the country.

Our politics has become increasingly divisive and partisan in recent years. Following this election, I hope that parliament can work together to ensure that this new chapter brings some much-needed stability and a positive vision for the City, London, and the UK.



Main image credit: Getty