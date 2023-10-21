Web Summit chief Cosgrave resigns amid controversy over Israel-Hamas remarks

Web Summit chief Paddy Cosgrave has announced his resignation amid growing controversy over remarks he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict.(Getty Images)

Web Summit chief Paddy Cosgrave has announced his resignation amid growing controversy over remarks he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Tech giants Google, Meta and Amazon had pulled out of the upcoming technology conference amid the fallout from his remarks around western support for Israel.

Siemens and Intel have also pulled out of next month’s event due to be held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Two senior executives from tech company Stripe will also not attend, and it was reported that actress Gillian Anderson has withdrawn from her speaking role at the conference.

On Saturday Mr Cosgrave issued a statement saying he was resigning as chief executive of Web Summit with immediate effect.

He said his personal comments have “become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our start-ups and the people who attend”.

He added: “I sincerely apologise again for any hurt I have caused.”

Read more Tech companies boycott Web Summit after chief’s Israel conflict remarks

Mr Cosgrave issued an apology on Tuesday saying he unreservedly condemned Hamas’s attack on October 7.

That followed a controversial post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 13 which said he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders and governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s government, who for once are doing the right thing”.

“War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are,” he added.

Mr Cosgrave said his comments were intended to urge Israel not to cross the boundaries of international law in its response to Hamas atrocities.

In his apology, he said: “I unequivocally support Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself. I unequivocally support a two-state solution.

“I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many.

“To anyone who was hurt by my words, I apologise deeply.

“What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that.

“My aim is and always has been to strive for peace. Ultimately, I hope with all my heart that this can be achieved.”

Tickets for Web Summit range from 1,095 euro for general attendance up to 24,950 euro for a “chairperson” ticket which includes a “personal event fulfilment manager” and access to an exclusive lounge – with prices set to increase later this month.

The event aims to attract more than 70,000 people including “companies redefining the tech industry”.

It is understood to be going ahead as planned.

By Rebecca Black, PA