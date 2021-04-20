We need to keep a level-head when we talk about new Covid variants

Viruses mutate. Since Covid-19 first emerged, it has mutated thousands and thousands of times. Some of these changes are more concerning than others, but there must be a level-headed approach to this without a near-constant headline-grabbing hyperbole sowing fear every time a new variant emerges.

Much of the recent coverage has been wildly unhelpful and has stoked fears over new variants. Mutations from India, South Africa, Brazil and Kent have all been given the treatment. It’s like the boy who cried wolf – if every time we discover a slight genomic change and set the alarm bells ringing, when there is genuine cause for concern nobody will listen.

The Kent variant undoubtedly has higher transmissibility than the original strain of the virus, but it was not more lethal despite initial fears over increased mortality. In fact, as viruses mutate to become more transmissible they tend to become less deadly; the reason for this is not known but the explanation generally given is that natural selection favours viruses that don’t make people too ill go out and spread them. When we were told a new variant might be more lethal, it was front page news. When researchers earlier this month concluded that it was no more deadly, there was barely a squeak. The bogeyman had changed and we had started wringing our hands over variants which “could” threaten the vaccine.

The vaccines work. Yes, there may be a potential for antibody escape. However, even on the small chance we encounter the worst-case scenario and a variant fully evades the vaccines, our immune systems are likely to be partly primed and the severity of disease will be far less.

There is an understandable level of trepidation when we hear about new mutations. The vaccines have felt like our final route to freedom after a year of devastating lockdowns and restrictions. We must, however, be able to talk sensibly about the possible ramifications of variants without spiralling into panic.

Come autumn, there will be an updated vaccine which can be given to the most vulnerable which will reverse waning antibodies and provide protection to whichever variants may be circulating. Booster shots are well established, in fact every year, us at Doctorcall are busy delivering more flu jabs than any other provider apart from the NHS for companies across the country. I met with the vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi to discuss how we do it and the authorities are fully prepared for this next step.

We are incredibly lucky to have such a selection of effective vaccines. Not only do they stop severe illness, there is growing evidence that transmission is prevented. We have headroom to play with before there is serious cause for concern.

It is better to be safe than sorry and let variants run rampant. However, constant questioning of vaccines’ effectiveness will be causing far more distress and anxiety at a time when we are already facing a mental health epidemic.

Politicians need to be delivering a clear and consistent message on the variants: yes, we need to be aware of them and keep a constant eye on genomic changes, but the vaccines are doing their job.

As we approach herd immunity, there is certainly far less to fear from this devastating virus and, whilst remaining vigilant, we should turn our attention to the forever increasing waitlists and forgotten illnesses which will remain as deadly as ever.