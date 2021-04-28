WATCH: Video emerges of NRA chief Wayne LaPierre fatally shooting multiple elephants in Botswana

A video of the head of the National Rifle Association and his wife fatally killing two endangered elephants in Botswana is going viral in the US, causing outrage among wildlife conservationists.

The ten-minute video, which was published by The New Yorker on YouTube last night, shows the couple during a safari trip in the African country in 2013.

Wayne LaPierre Jr, who is the executive vice president of the controversial pro-gun lobby group, can be seen shooting and wounding a savannah elephant in the famous Okavango Delta.

The video then shows LaPierre killing the animal as he fires three shots point-blank range as the animal lies on the ground.

Around eight minutes in, LaPierre’s wife fires multiple shots at another elephant, after which the couple and their local guides are seen congratulating, laughing and hugging each other.

Warning: this video contains graphic content.

According to multiple news outlets across the pond, the video was originally recorded for a NRA-sponsored TV series but never aired due to “public relations concerns.”

Read more: John McAfee on life in prison… and the price of Dogecoin