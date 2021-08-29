Watch: Afghan hip-hop dancer sees little chance of escaping Taliban

With only days left until the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul ends, an Afghan hip-hop dancer sees little chance of escape and fears he will be killed by the Taliban. Watch the full report.
Sunday 29 August 2021 7:59 amTags: City A.M. TV
