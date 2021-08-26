Afghanistan crisis: Second blast reported at Kabul airport

A second explosion has taken place at Kabul airport, according to Fox News.

An explosion that happened earlier outside the airport was caused by a suicide bomber, according to reports.

Sky News has reported the blast was caused by a suicide bomber detonating an explosive device in the canal outside Abbey Gate at the airport. CNN also reported the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

US officials have confirmed at least three American troops have been wounded in the attack. The White House will give a press briefing on the suicide attack soon.

There have also been reports of gunfire in the immediate aftermath of the first blast.

The explosion outside Kabul's airport was at one of the entry gates and appears to be a suicide attack, three US officials say. Follow live updates: https://t.co/tQWzT2BcWR pic.twitter.com/m4ovo0ei1n — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 26, 2021

The area where the explosion occured has become a crowded route that leads to the British and American compounds.

President Joe Biden has reportedly been briefed on events at Kabul airport, according to CNN.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are working urgently to establish what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.”

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan.”

The explosion took place at one of the entry gates to the airport, according to reports (SOURCE: Barzan Sadiq)

Western nations had warned today that credible reports indicated an attack at the airport was imminent.

The Pentagon press secretary confirmed on Twitter earlier today there had been an explosion outside Kabul airport.

John Kirby said casualties are unclear at this time and that further details will follow shortly.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

More to follow.