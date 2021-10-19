'Succession' has series high with season three premiere

Season 3 of HBO’s family-dynasty drama, Succession, attracts its highest viewings yet.

The third instalment, which premiered on HBO and Sky on Sunday night, drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the HBO said.

The network noted that digital viewing more than tripled compared to the show’s Season 2 premiere in 2018.

This is largely thanks to HBO Max, as well as HBO Go and HBO Now, and allows viewers to tune in on the move.

The series examines the family dynamics of billionaires, and stars Brian Cox, as the lead Roy patriarch, as well as Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Season 3 is said to focus on corporate battles, financial alliances and familial scandals.

With its loyal fan base, HBO said the whole series reached an all-time high in monthly viewership on HBO Max in September 2021 and a new daily high on Sunday night with the premiere.