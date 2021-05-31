Want to save the planet? Start learning to code - and build a business

It has never been so easy to build a technology product, raise capital, and bring it to thousands, even millions of people. And all in a matter of months.

Consider Hopin; the London-based virtual events platform, founded in 2019, has grown from six employees to more than 400 and now boasts over 80,000 user organisations – a good product at the time it was needed.

In the same time, Cazoo has become one of the UK’s fastest growing companies, making buying a used car as simple and seamless as buying any other product online.

The availability of venture funds, the ease of access to and price of cloud architecture, as well as a widening talent pool of engineers and product managers, make the creation of a digitally-native business easier than ever before.

This doesn’t mean anyone can do it, of course. Zoopla’s Alex Chesterman is a stand-out entrepreneur. But it is easier to do so today than at any time before.

But there is a problem.

Putting it provocatively, imagine a hurricane is heading towards a village of bamboo houses but most of its inhabitants are still focusing on making the best, deep-crust pizza rather than evacuating or preparing for the storm.

This is effectively what is happening in today’s technology economy. Most people recognise that the climate is changing because of human behaviour. Most people realise climate change is already having an impact – on farmers, on those living in low-lying countries or places prone to drought or flood. Most people believe it will make the planet uninhabitable.

But they focus their activities, their energies, the available capital, on getting a pizza to you faster.

But things are starting to change. Venture funds are beginning to invest in climate-focused startups. More and more startups are emerging, whether focused on carbon capture like Sward or carbon neutral concrete like CarbonCure.

Recently fifteen of the fastest-growing tech companies in the UK, led by energy startup Bulb, created the Tech Zero Taskforce to accelerate the UK Government’s plans to reach net zero emissions by 2050. TechNation, the government’s digital innovation promotion agency, has begun focusing on net zero.

Approximately 6% of total global capital invested in 2019 went into climate-related technology startups. And it is growing fast – at about three times the growth rate of VC investment into AI over the same period. Silicon Valley is waking up.

Investors like startup accelerator Y Combinator, Union Square Ventures, and Sequoia Capital are getting more serious about investing in climate solutions. But for all this, these investments remain a tiny part of the overall funding going into climate change.

There is so much potential in the UK’s cleantech startups but the Government, industry and funders must do more to drive innovation. In the UK, whilst only 3.5% of all VC deals done in 2020 went to net zero cleantech companies, I am confident that we can and will do better. The UK Government too is beginning effort to supercharge cleantech innovation; our recent report ‘Startup Zero’ on the UK Government’s new £ 1bn fund ‘Net Zero Innovation Portfolio’, includes what more we can all do.

That is why PUBLIC, in partnership with the UK Government, are launching Tech For Our Planet, an effort to find practical, digitally-enabled solutions to climate change. The initiative will enable startups from around the world to pilot and showcase their innovative climate solutions at COP26, using digital technology to address some of the most pressing challenges we face.

Focusing attention and investment on climate-related innovation is not without risk. Between 2006 and 2011 there was a cleantech ‘boom’ but investors were eventually left out of pocket. Why?

One reason was the 2008 global financial crisis. Another was the collapse of solar panel prices because of China’s subsidy regime. Additionally the fact that the advanced biofuel sector could not compete, the crisis pushing oil prices down while fracking pressured the margins further.

But another reason was the immaturity of startups. Ten years ago many were in their infancy, their technologies still buried in research. Too much was spent on immature technologies that were not ready for market. But that is what is changing now. Technologies are maturing and are ready for scale.

Every year for the last twenty years an article calling people to arms has started with the line “now is the time.” But now genuinely is the time for technological innovation to help address climate change.

The time for developers, entrepreneurs, designers and product managers to focus on what will really matter to them and generations to come. Now is the time technologically, but perhaps most importantly now is the time to act, unless we want to pass a point of no return.

