Want to find freedom? It’s­­ in net zero and low traffic zones, not Thatcher’s old car

Blowing up the green agenda won’t give us freedom, it will tie the Conservatives to a future which is already out-of-date, writes Ben Ramanauskas

When the Tories managed to cling onto power in the Uxbridge by-election it was interpreted by the leaders of both the Conservative and Labour parties that green policies are unpopular with voters. As such, there has been lots of talk – especially among Conservatives – about rowing back on the UK net zero commitments and removing government funding for schemes such as Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs). Such an approach would be a mistake.

First and foremost, it is wrong to say that green measures are unpopular. There is huge public support for climate-friendly policies with a significant proportion of Brits thinking the government should be doing even more to protect the environment. The UK is somewhat of an outlier (for once in a good way) and there is a broad consensus among all the main political parties on the need to implement environmentally friendly policies to tackle climate change. However, just because something is popular does not make it right.

There are many reasons why net zero schemes to reduce traffic are good ideas, including freedom. Opponents of net zero often claim green policies diminish freedom. In reality, the opposite is true. Meeting our net zero target by transitioning to green energies will mean that the UK can become self-reliant in energy. We will never again be at risk of being blackmailed by hostile powers such as Putin’s Russia, meaning that the UK can continue to defend freedom both at home and abroad.

Climate change is already leading to an increase in extreme weather such as droughts and wildfires. This can be incredibly damaging for economies, especially for those of less developed nations. Not only is this a disaster for the people there, it also plays into the hands of the hostile states that do not share our values. It risks these countries coming under malign influence under the guise of “economic aid” and their people being weaponised just as the Belarusian government has done by using refugees to place pressure on countries in Eastern Europe and try to divide the Western coalition.

Although industrialisation driven by fossil fuels has brought economic growth and the freedoms we all enjoy in the UK, they have also imposed costs on people in less economically developed countries which future generations will have to deal with. Reaching our net zero targets may impose some restrictions on us now in the short term, but it will remove the burden on potentially hundreds of billions of people in the future by ensuring that they live on a safe planet with abundant and clean energy.

Turning our attention to schemes such as LTNs in particular, I can appreciate the argument made by those that a car enhances the freedoms of people. This is true in many ways; it allows people to travel and take up opportunities which they may otherwise not have been able to. In many ways cars are great, but there are negative externalities associated with driving.

For example, cars take up space on the road which creates congestion meaning that people spend less time earning money and living their lives as they would like. Moreover, cars – especially the way they are often parked – create barriers for people with mobility issues, thereby curtailing their freedom.

Obviously it’s important to build a consensus and support the most vulnerable with the transition. However, far from diminishing freedom, sticking with net zero will enhance freedom in the UK and around the world for generations to come.