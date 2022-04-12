Waitrose left with £4m hole in pocket after brief deal with online partner

Supermarket Waitrose is owed some £4m after a four-month partnership with an insolvent venture launched by an Ocado founder.

According to a report in The Times newspaper, Waitrose is the second-largest trade creditor of online grocery business Today Development Partners, which collapsed last month.

This was laid out in a progress report by administrators at Interpath, with Today Development Partners’ remaining assets sold to Ocado in a £326,00 deal.

Waitrose signed a deal with the firm as it eyed expanding its digital offering.

However, the supermarket ended the agreement, citing “business reasons,” in 2019, after just a few months.