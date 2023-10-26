Volkswagen ‘not satsified’ with profits as hedging losses bite

Volkswagen Group has said it “cannot be satisfied” with its profitability, as it missed third quarter targets due to hedging losses and supply chain disruption.

Profits declined seven per cent in the first nine months of the year, to sit at €16.2bn (£14.1bn).

The German carmaker attributed the development to “negative valuation effects” from commodity hedging, which led to a €2.5bn loss in the third quarter, and lowered its full-year profit margin forecast.

That was despite sales volumes rising eight per cent to 6.8m, with sales revenue growth of €235.1bn.

Arno Antlitz, Volkswagen’s chief financial officer, said the company was on a “robust course and had again increased sales volumes and revenues in the third quarter”.

“However, we cannot be satisfied with our profitability, which in the third quarter fell short of our ambitious targets,” added the chief financial officer.

Europe’s biggest carmaker noted problems in the supply chain and warned commodity markets “remain unpredictable”.

Flooding in Slovenia, which forced the closure of its suppliers’ plants for weeks, has also dented third quarter performance and slowed manufacturing in its German factories.

Volkswagen shares dipped earlier this week after a pre-announcement of the fall in third quarter earnings, which sparked concern among analysts. A Citi analyst note read: “We had not expected this magnitude of deterioration.”

“VW blamed production losses from the Slovenia flooding and higher product costs, but this should have been more than offset by 12 per cent higher revenues.”

Shares in the German group are trading down 16 per cent in the year to date and dipped marginally this morning.

Despite the disruption, Volkswagen said it still expects to deliver between nine to 9.5m vehicles this year, with group sales revenue coming in at 10 to 15 per cent.

Critical to its future will be the success of its electrification strategy, in Europe and across China. Deliveries of battery electric vehicles increased by 45 per cent to 531,000 in the first nine months, with battery electric share growing 7.9 per cent.