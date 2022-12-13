Vodafone dumps shares in Egypt arm as it simplifies core business

Vodafone has dumped over half of its shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom, its African subsidiary, as it simplifies the core business.

The agreement will mean that Vodafone Egypt can benefit from closer co-operation with Vodacom, and boost its shareholding from 60.5 per cent to 65.1 per cent.

The telecoms giant has been issued with 242 million shares in Vodacom and received cash proceeds of €577m in exchange for its 55 per cent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt.

Acting Vodafone chief Margherita Della Valle said the move was about “simplifying Vodafone Group’s structure and supporting Vodacom and Vodafone Egypt for future growth.”

Della Valle recently replaced ousted Nick Read after four years at the top spot.

Although Read steered the FTSE 100 firm through the pandemic, narrowing the company’s focus on Europe and Africa, and cutting costs, the company has grappled with a dwindling share price.

Shares have fallen more than 60 per cent over the past five years, and plunged by about a fifth this year alone compared with a two per cent gain in the FTSE 100.