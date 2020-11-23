Vodafone brings forward net zero carbon pledge to 2040

Vodafone today pledged to reduce its total global carbon emissions to net zero by 2040 — ten years earlier than originally planned.

The telecoms group said it will eliminate all carbon emissions from its business activities and purchase all energy from renewable sources by 2030.

It has also pledged to halve carbon emissions from joint ventures, supply chain purchases, the use of its products and business travel by the same date.

The plans are in line with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Vodafone vowed to eliminate emissions completely by 2040, bringing forward its original commitment to reach net zero across its carbon footprint by 2050.

“Vodafone believes in leading by example, so today we have pledged to become fully ‘net zero’ by 2040 and the Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that our 2030 carbon targets are in line with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement,” said chief executive Nick Read.

“We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency, renewable energy supply, reducing our network waste and new environmental criteria when we select suppliers. Vodafone will also enable our customers to reduce their environmental footprint through use of our services, including the Internet of Things.”

The FTSE 100 telecoms firm is the latest business to push ahead with net zero pledges amid a push to improve sustainability.

Over 1,000 companies globally have already signed up to the Race to Zero campaign, placing their operations in line with efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.