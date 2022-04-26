Virgin Media O2 launches all-in-one streaming service despite Netflix subscriber woes

Virgin Media O2 gives streaming services a vote of confidence with the launch of its new entertainment service, Stream, despite concerns that streamers are losing their sparkle.

The service will offer customers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place, with a small plug and play box powered entirely by the company’s broadband.

Available from tomorrow, Stream will combine TV channels with on-demand apps, popular streaming subscriptions and must watch movies to offer customers a convenient and personalised entertainment experience that works for them.

Disney+ will be available on Virgin TV for the first time through Stream, as well as apps like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Starzplay, BritBox and YouTube.

Customers can add Stream for a one-off activation fee of £35, with no ongoing cost beyond the streaming services they choose to subscribe to.

The idea behind the move is that customers will no longer need to fork out for a new screen to upgrade their entertainment.

Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2 David Bouchier said: “At a time of endless entertainment choice and a strain on household budgets, we’re putting viewers first. Stream customers will only pay for the entertainment they choose and can pocket monthly savings on the content they add – it is a truly flexible and personal way to enjoy the entertainment that matters most, at great value.”

However, the news comes after Netflix lost $50bn in value last week after shares were sent into a frenzy following the trading update which reported heavy losses of 200k subscribers and predicted a further 2.5m losses.